Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were treated to a tour of Kelly Brook's enormous garden on This Morning, and the co-presenters were understandably stunned at what they saw. Kelly lives in a £1million 15th century farmhouse in Kent, set on an apple farm complete with vegetable patches, a pear orchard, a rose garden and a meadow. She also has a swing hanging from a tree, a separate swing and additional seating areas.

WATCH: Kelly Brook gives a tour of her garden on This Morning

Holly was first to share her thoughts and said, "I think that might be the most beautiful house and garden I've ever seen. It's beautiful, Kelly. It's beautiful. Well done." Phillip agreed and compared it to something out of "Hansel and Gretel".

As Kelly guided cameras around her grounds, she said, "This is my favourite time of year, because I get to enjoy a warm sunny day working in my garden and admiring the different blooms and colours as summer gets into full swing. Ever since I was young, I've always loved being outside. But it wasn’t until I had my own garden that I really became a passionate gardener."

Kelly has spent 10 years renovating the home, and apparently she has put just as much thought into the exterior as the inside. "When I first moved into this property, this wild woodland area was completely overgrown. It was absolutely full of brambles," she explained. "I went in and I scrapped out all the brambles, and I started to throw in wildflower meadow seed. I know every plant here and it's really personal to me. I have to say on my days off, this really is my happy place. I really am happiest when I'm in my garden, seeing it constantly changing and learning about how each plant likes to grow."

If, like us, you've also taken up gardening during the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly went on to share her tips. In order to ensure each plant gets the right amount of shade and moisture, she said, "It's really important to put the right plant in the right place."

