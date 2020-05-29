Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean has shared glimpses of various work spaces from inside her home during the coronavirus lockdown period, but a recent Instagram post revealed exactly which she prefers: her porch.

She took to the social media platform with a photo of the area and the caption, "My favourite place to work from home," and it's not hard to see why.

Andrea McLean revealed her outdoor work space

It features white wooden decking, matching railings overlooking her garden and into the sunshine, and is lined with rows of blooming bushes and plants. Another post of her dog Teddy having a nap next to her revealed that she sits on a large beige sofa with a selection of cushions which, no doubt, make an extra comfortable chair to work from.

Andrea previously shared another photo of the porch

Andrea shared another view of the space last year, when she posted a photo of herself and her husband Nick Feeney enjoying a drink and snacks. It showed a white table and a matching rocking chair, an enormous cushioned egg chair at the other end, two tall potted plants, a selection of baskets and cabinets, and a row of outdoor tea lights on the table.

When she's not outdoors, Andrea usually uses her bedroom as a makeshift office. A previous Instagram post showed that she had been using her dressing table as a desk, with the curtains closed and a microphone set up for recording. She captioned the photo, "Behind the scenes… The glamour of it all! Working from home doing voice overs today. Trying to get kids, dog and doorbell to shhh at the same time was interesting. Voice overs are one of my favourite jobs to do because they're creative, interesting and you can secretly wear your slippers and slobby day clothes while still sounding grown up and professional #winwin."

