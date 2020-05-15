Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean is currently isolating at her home in Surrey with her husband Nick Feeney and her children Finlay and Amy, and Andrea has also had to come up with an effective space to work from home. The best option? Her bedroom. In a recent Instagram post, Andrea revealed that she has been using a dressing table as her desk, and has also set up a makeshift studio with two laptops and a voice recording system.

She captioned the photo: "Behind the scenes… The glamour of it all! Working from home doing voice overs today. Trying to get kids, dog and doorbell to shhh at the same time was interesting!" Andrea is clearly a girl after our own hearts as she added, "Voice overs are one of my favourite jobs to do because they're creative, interesting and you can secretly wear your slippers and slobby day clothes while still sounding grown up and professional #winwin."

The room features grey carpets and white walls, with a matching white desk and wardrobe. She also has brushed velvet lilac curtains which she had closed to keep the sun out.

Andrea has candles, crystals and plants on her desk

Previously, Andrea shared that she had put a lot of thought into creating an inspirational work space to serve her during the COVID-19 pandemic. She posted a photo of her desk (in the bedroom) overlooking her garden and wrote: "Working from home has been all about discovering and embracing our new normal.

"I've moved a table from another room and made this 'my space', surrounding by things that make me feel calm so the creativity can flow. Crystals, aromatherapy candles, plants, flowers – they all inspire me. I am writing all day in this spot, the words just flow… I can't wait to share book number three with you, now you've seen where it's been lovingly crafted…"

