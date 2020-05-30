Britain's Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec show off their gorgeous gardens The presenters have the most beautiful outdoor spaces

Ant and Dec have given fans a look inside various areas of their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, and since the UK was hit with a heatwave and the nation has been spending most of the lockdown period outdoors, the Britain's Got Talent hosts have shared glimpses of their gardens too.

WATCH: Ant and Dec reveal incredible gardens on TikTok

On Thursday, they shared a video on Instagram combining clips from each of their gardens as they acted out a hilarious beach scene complete with rubber ring and deck chair, and revealed what might be the most perfectly preened lawns we have ever seen. Dec filmed in front of an equally perfect bush that seems to line the garden, while Ant was seen sitting in a deck chair on his lawn, which is framed with soil beds for plants, bushes and trees, and a high wooden fence.

The presenters shared another video from their gardens earlier this month when they reached 4million followers on Instagram, and revealed another area of Ant's never-ending lawn at his home in Wimbledon, as well as rows of trees and rose bushes. Meanwhile, Dec filmed from his lawn next to a patio space, with a seating area and a soil bed for plants and bushes.

WATCH: Ant and Dec share glimpse inside homes in new TikTok video

The inside of their homes are just as impressive. A Tik Tok video revealed a look inside Dec's office, decorated with light cream walls and featuring a black chair and a white desk, and Ant's kitchen with a marble island, a mint green velvet stool and an enormous piece of pink art hanging on the wall.

Ant has a blue living room

Ant also unveiled his blue living room in a post he shared on Instagram, complete with cornflower blue walls, a velvet blue corner sofa with mustard throws and a burnt orange button-back coffee table in the middle.

