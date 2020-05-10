Ant and Dec share rare peek inside stunning gardens as they mark new milestone The Britain's Got Talent hosts have plenty of outdoor space

Like the majority of the UK, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been coming up with creative ways to stay entertained during the coronavirus crisis, and luckily for their fans, that means several glimpses inside their glamorous homes. The presenting duo has been sharing hilarious TikTok videos, and their latest post gave us a look at their gorgeous gardens, where they are likely spending lots of time during the sunny weather.

Ant and Dec shared a hilarious golfing video showing off their outdoor space

To celebrate the pair reaching four million followers on Instagram, they both took to their gardens to share a funny golfing video. Dressed in traditional golfing attire, Ant filmed his clip from his spacious lawn at his Wimbledon mansion where he lives with his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, which is enclosed with a high wooden fence to ensure privacy and lined with trees and rose bushes.

Dec's modern garden includes a fence with a built-in wooden seat

Dec's outside space, on the other hand, is very modern with a manicured grass area backing onto a paved pathway. White birch trees and a shaped bush sit in an elevated plant area behind him, while the surrounding wooden fence even has a built-in bench. It looks like the perfect place for Dec to sit and admire the surroundings at his stunning home in the London suburb of Chiswick, where he lives with his wife Ali Astall and their daughter Isla.

And the inside of their homes are just as lavish! The Britain's Got Talent hosts also recently shared a video showing how they have both been signing copies of their new book, Once Upon a Tyne. While Dec sat at a dark wooden desk in front of a window with a shutter blind, Ant signed books at what appears to be his black dining table, with sentimental artwork on display on the wall behind him; a framed print of a Labrador that looks just like his beloved pet dog Hurley.

