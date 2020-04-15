Declan Donnelly has revealed a look inside his incredible home gym in an amusing video showing how he is keeping fit during the coronavirus lockdown. The Saturday Night Takeaway host teamed up with Ant McPartlin for a new workout video from their respective homes, which they shared on Instagram with the caption: "Get Fit with Ant & Dec: Tooned in 10 DVD out now."

While Ant was encouraged to get up from his sofa to do some press-ups on the floor in his stylish living room in Wimbledon, Dec could be seen standing in an impressive fitness centre within his Chiswick home, which he shares with his wife Ali Astall and their daughter Isla.

WATCH: Declan Donnelly shares a look inside his home gym

The huge space has a black-and-white theme in honour of Dec's beloved Newcastle United football team, with framed shirts and memorabilia from the club hanging on the walls. There are white walls and dark flooring with an array of fitness equipment, including an elliptical trainer, a bench, and a blue yoga mat, for all types of workout.

"Get up off the sofa you lazy brute," Dec says to Ant, who is relaxing at home in the video. "Well I thought we could do a workout together. Shall we get a pump on? Forget Joe Wicks I'll give you a good old beasting."

Dec has a Newcastle United-themed home gym

Until recently, Ant and Dec have rarely shared a look inside their houses, but once the coronavirus lockdown was implemented, they resorted to recording Saturday Night Takeaway from their living rooms. Ant's lounge has a blue and mustard yellow colour scheme, while Dec has opted for neutral tones in his own living room, which has a cabinet lined with several of his National Television Awards in one corner. We can't wait to see more!

