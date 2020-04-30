Ant and Dec take fans inside homes for TikTok video The Britain's Got Talent hosts clearly have an eye for interiors

Ant and Dec have, naturally, been keeping the nation entertained during coronavirus lockdown with a) a new series of Britain's Got Talent and b) a collection of hilarious TikTok videos, and their latest post also gave us a look at areas of their homes we have never seen before. Dec filmed in a room that looks like a home office space, featuring light cream walls, a black chair and a white desk. There is also a large photo in a black frame hanging on the wall, another photo in a silver frame on the desk, and a huge bunch of lilac flowers in a glass vase.

WATCH: Ant and Dec share latest TikTok video featuring their beautiful homes

Ant, on the other hand, seemed to be in his kitchen. It's decorated with white walls, a glass wall light and a large framed piece of pink art. Ant sat at a marble island on a mint green velvet stool next to a large fruit bowl. When he stood up to act out throwing his chair at Dec (it's a TikTok thing), he also revealed an industrial style charcoal grey radiator.

The presenting duo have revealed a few looks inside their homes recently. Since the coronavirus pandemic began and they started working from home, Ant unveiled his blue living room, complete with blue walls, a shelving unit at the back to showcase his awards, and a velvet blue corner sofa with mustard throws to match a burnt orange button-back coffee table in the middle.

Ant revealed his living room on Instagram while pretending to plead for football season amid coronavirus

Dec, meanwhile, took fans inside his home gym when he teamed up with Ant for a spoof workout video: "Get Fit with Ant & Dec: Tooned in 10 DVD out now."

Dec's home gym has a Newcastle United theme

It's designed with a black and white theme in honour of Dec's favourite football team Newcastle United, and even features framed shirts and memorabilia from the club hanging on the walls. As for equipment, Dec has everything he needs from a bench to a cross trainer. We can't wait to see more.

