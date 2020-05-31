Sarah Ferguson shares glimpse inside floral-themed room at Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson has been helping keep people's spirits up during the lockdown with daily social media posts, and the star has been photographed each day inside her home in Royal Lodge, where she is currently isolating. On Sunday, the mother-of-two shared a close-up look inside her conservatory, which is decorated with fresh flowers, as well as floral-themed furniture. In her latest Instagram post, Sarah was pictured sitting in front of a wooden chair with a pretty flower pattern, while bunches of red, pink, and white roses filled vases lined up on her drinks cabinet. In the picture, Sarah was seen sitting at the table, dressed in a yellow blouse, and wearing a miniature sombrero on her head.

It's been an incredibly emotional time for Sarah and her family, as they were due to celebrate Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. The pair were due to tie the knot at the Chapel Royal in St James Palace on 29 May, but were forced to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus crisis. The Duchess marked the occasion with a bittersweet post on Instagram, alongside a childhood photo of Beatrice. She wrote: "Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for. I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo’s love when we all are out of lockdown. The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time .. so proud of you all."

The Duchess of York has been reading stories every day during the coronavirus crisis

It was thought that Beatrice and property developer Edoardo were residing at the Princess' apartment at St James's Palace, but Sarah revealed last week that her eldest daughter and future son-in-law are isolating with Edoardo's mother Nikki Shale at her £1.5million country home near Chipping Norton. Sarah is currently living with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and their youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, and Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, at Royal Lodge in Windsor. The Yorks have been delivering food parcels and care packages to NHS staff at London hospitals during the coronavirus lockdown, while Sarah has been reading daily stories on her YouTube channel, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, to help keep children entertained during these uncertain times.

