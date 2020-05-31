Lisa Kudrow has given fans a rare insight into her personal life after taking part in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel recently. The Friends star spoke to the TV host from inside her study at her home in Beverly Hills, and behind her a shelf filled with trinkets and family photos was visible in shot. Pictures included a sweet black-and-white snapshot of the Hollywood star and her husband Michael Stern, with their son Julian as a little boy. Lisa even had some Friends memorabilia on display, including figurines of the six main cast members, and the Cookie Time jar that had been a prop in Rachel and Monica's apartment.

The Phoebe Buffay actress told Jimmy the hilarious story behind her getting the Cookie Time jar, which had been given to her from her co-star Matthew Perry at the show's wrap party. Lisa explained: "We were laughing hysterically and crying because it was the end, but [the jar] was funny to us, do you want to hear why? We were shooting a scene, years before it finished, and my line was 'oh, I've got to get going,' except I didn't have a watch and we were shooting it, so it was too late. So how did I know I had to get going? So I just, as words were coming out, thought 'oh good, there's a clock,' so I gestured to that. And Matthew said: 'Did you look at the cookie jar when talking about the time?'" Jimmy, laughing told the actress: "You made that joke a lot funnier."

Lisa is currently isolating at her home with son Julian, 22, while her husband is staying at their house in Palm Springs, which is currently having work done on it. When asked about her quarantine situation, the actress explained that she was with her husband "sometimes" and joked that it was the "best way for a marriage to work." The mother-of-one said: "We were all together in the desert because we have a house there. And then there was a lockdown so we just stayed put. But that house needed work. And then what happened was, it got to be hotter, as it does in the Palm Springs area, so it was too hot for me." As a result, Lisa and her son returned to their home in Beverly Hills, and the star added: "I'm now less busy, I'm not running after people with wipes."

