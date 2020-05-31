Emma Willis shows off her stunning open plan kitchen and living room – and her lush purple sofa The presenter has the most colourful home

Emma Willis delighted fans on Saturday night as she shared a rare glimpse inside her open plan kitchen and living room as she filmed a video for her Instagram Stories.

Promoting her and Giovanna Fletcher's latest fundraiser, Be My Guest, which gives fans a chance to win exclusive video call sessions with celebrities whilst raising money for four different charities, the mother-of-three gave a rare glimpse at her home décor, and we are in love!

Emma's kitchen could be seen behind her

In the videos, Emma, 44, can be seen sitting on a lush purple velvet sofa whilst explaining to fans that they can be in a chance to win a video call with Britain's Got Talent judges Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

Behind her is her chic kitchen, which features white painted cabinets, a large island, an even larger fridge and a stunning black stove. The room also has glossy floor tiles and plain white walls.

A closer look at Emma's living room

The Willis' family living room features a small area for the kids with a wooden table and two small wooden chairs neatly situated near the large family TV, which hangs from the wall.

Underneath the television, Emma has a gorgeous large silver trunk, presumably filled with toys. The room also has glossy floor tiles and plain white walls.

Emma and Matt share their gorgeous Hertfordshire home with children Isabelle, Ace, and Trixie-Grace, and the rest of their house is just as beautiful as the kitchen. Filled with lots of bright colours and animal prints, Emma has even incorporated pieces from her very own homeware line into the house. Oh, and did we mention those uninterrupted countryside views?