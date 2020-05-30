Stacey Solomon shares photo of baby Rex's incredible garden camp

Stacey Solomon has been sharing numerous Instagram videos and photos of her and baby Rex's fabulous Saturday frolicking in the garden, and in one snap, the Loose Women star revealed that she has set up the little tot an incredible garden hideaway.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's son Rex walks for the first time

Rex can be seen fast asleep on top of a bean bag in the photo, and he's surrounded by a ball pit, a play mat piled with wooden toys, and most incredibly of all, a miniature polka dot tepee. It's like something straight out of an adventure book! Adorably, the one-year-old is clutching a big bunny rabbit teddy and he snores away.

MORE: Stacey Solomon left 'sobbing' as she cancels date night with Joe Swash – because Rex has started walking!

Stacey shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Joe Swash tells partner Stacey Solomon off for buying furniture in hilarious video

Once Rex had drifted off, Stacey shared another clip of herself and partner Joe Swash tucking into a delicious-looking lunch that appeared to have been cooked up on the BBQ. The pair must have been happy to sit down and enjoy a meal together, after their date night was cancelled on Wednesday, albeit for an important reason.

The mother-of-three had shared a video of Joe cooking up a storm in the kitchen earlier in the week, whilst telling fans: "We haven't had a date night in AGES so tonight's the night. I'm going to brush my hair while Hoe gets his chef on." But the plans were quickly put on hold as Rex began to walk, and proud mum Stacey captured the sweet moment on camera.

"Date night is cancelled, first mumma, and now this… My emotions, just can't cope," she wrote on her stories. Showing the incredible clip on her Instagram grid, she said: "And he's off! Oh pickle. Honestly I am sobbing. If there's one good thing to come out of these scary hard times it's that mummy and daddy both being home to see this moment. Rex we are so proud of you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.