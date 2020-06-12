Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher's man cave has to be seen to be believed The Emmerdale actor has an impressive gaming setup

Kelvin Fletcher has shared a peek inside his man cave at his family home, and it has everything he needs to keep him entertained during the coronavirus lockdown. The Strictly Come Dancing reigning champion, who has a passion for motor racing, has treated himself to a professional-grade race car simulator so he can continue his hobby from home.

Sharing a photo of his FP Zero Clubsport Simulator, which features a large screen, race car-style seat and steering wheel, Kelvin wrote: "Say hello to my little friend… Gamers, racing drivers, car enthusiasts and anyone else… this is just AWESOME!"

Kelvin's investment is priced from £5,830 and sits in the corner of one room, which has purple walls and grey carpets, and a white radiator cover to one side. It sparked envy from Kelvin's friends and fans, including Strictly pro Neil Jones, who commented: "When can I come over?" To which the actor replied: "When Boris says so I'm here and waiting." Meanwhile, Kelvin's wife Liz joked: "Can we get Netflix on it?"

The simulator will provide Kelvin with some downtime after he revealed he had found homeschooling his daughter Marnie "daunting" during the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in this week's issue, Kelvin said: "She's only three and at preschool, but it did feel daunting at first. Liz and I feel a responsibility for our daughter's education. I've always had respect for teachers, but even more so now."

Kelvin Fletcher has invested in a race car simulator for his home

The former Emmerdale actor has been enjoying spending quality time with his family at home, and also said a highlight was being able to take Marnie, three, and his son Milo, one, to see their grandparents once the lockdown restrictions were eased.

"We sat in my parents' garden and it was a priceless moment," he said. "Grandparents are a huge part of the kids' lives. We can't wait to be able to say: 'Right, kids, off to your grandparents for a couple of weeks, Liz and I are going to have a holiday.'"

