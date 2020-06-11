Eamonn Holmes reveals more of his and Ruth Langsford's chic garden furniture The This Morning host shared a peek in his Surrey garden

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been enjoying spending time in their garden during the coronavirus lockdown, and while they were relaxing on luxurious outdoor sofas only a few days ago, the wet weather prevented them from getting outside on Thursday.

Eamonn appeared to be particularly disappointed by the weather, and shared a photo of the view from his window on Instagram, writing: "Oh, it's a bit of a drab dreek day today in Surrey and the rain is bouncing! But it's good for the garden."

RELATED: Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' house in Surrey

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals lavish staircase at Surrey mansion

The photo offered a glimpse at more of Ruth and Eamonn's garden furniture, a black dining table with matching high back chairs and a parasol, which sits on their patio next to the lawn. And they're not the only fans of the outdoor dining set; their close friend and Ruth's Loose Women colleague Saira Khan revealed she has bought the exact same table and chairs for her own garden in a comment on Eamonn's post.

Eamonn Holmes shared a look at his garden in the rain

Ruth and Eamonn have a few different seating areas to choose from in their garden when the weather permits, and earlier this week they shocked fans with a look at the relaxing outdoor living area they had created, complete with two matching grey sofas, a blue and white rug and a coffee table.

MORE: 12 celebrities with amazing outdoor living rooms

Fans were quick to point out how tasteful the set-up was, with one writing: "Love your outdoor furniture!" and a second noting: "Hope he’s OK. Where did you get those sofas – gorgeous." A third hilariously wrote: "Aw. Bless him. But can I say, posh garden sofas," while a fourth commented: "Aw bless him! Hope he’s not in too much pain... PS I’m loving the sofas!"

Ruth and Eamonn have luxurious outdoor sofas in their garden

The This Morning presenters' sofas are available from Westminster Outdoor Living and priced at £2,990 for a lounge set which includes one sofa and one armchair. The description on the website reveals the stunning furniture is constructed using a fully welded aluminium frame along with weather proof Sunbrella fabric and Quick Dry Foam - meaning you can leave it outside all year round!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.