The Queen shares peek inside private room at Windsor Castle home

The Queen has been isolating at her second home Windsor Castle during the coronavirus pandemic, and today the 94-year-old monarch revealed a glimpse inside one of the rooms that has largely remained under wraps until now: the sitting room. She featured in a video call from the space alongside her daughter Princess Anne as they spoke to carers about the challenges they are facing during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Queen joins Princess Anne in video call from her sitting room

Her camera angle revealed a large white and grey floral sofa with red cushions, a beige suede armchair where the Queen sat, two cream leather armchairs at a dining table, a fireplace and a wooden display unit – both of which were lined with framed photographs. The room also has dark red carpets, matching the colour of the cushions, and a large bunch of flowers in a blue and white patterned vase.

The Queen previously revealed a look inside the room in 2015

Back in 2015, fans were given an initial look at the room, when the Queen met with New Zealand Prime Minister John Key. It looks as though the room has had a reshuffle since, but it revealed that the Queen has two of the same floral sofas, as well as a large patterned rug on the floor and a wooden side table that holds a lamp with a metallic gold base and a striped cream shade with fringing at the bottom.

The Queen's sitting room doubles up as a home office

Apparently, the room doubles up as a home office for the Queen, too. She has been holding weekly audiences with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the current crisis from the space, and the same floral sofa was seen behind the Queen in a publicly released photo. She sat at a wooden desk with a white telephone handset, which was arranged next to a selection of corgi ornaments on different levels, including two mini metallic styles.

