Kelvin Fletcher reveals ups and downs of homeschooling daughter Marnie

Lockdown has seen actor Kelvin Fletcher embrace daddy duties. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in this week's issue, the reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion and his wife Liz Marsland opened up about family life, including homeschooling their daughter Marnie. "She's only three and at preschool, but it did feel daunting at first. Liz and I feel a responsibility for our daughter's education. I've always had respect for teachers, but even more so now," says Kelvin. "Liz is a better teacher than I am. She is more structured and gets better results."

"He's 100% correct," laughs Liz. "Kelvin does not teach. Before you know it, they're in fancy dress or playing outside." This week Marnie will reunite with her classmates. Kelvin says she came back from a teaser day last week with a spring in her step.

His recent downtime has given him a chance to experience some special moments with his children. "Marnie loves to dress up, but the next minute she'll want to get mucky and fix things with a spanner," says Kelvin, who is also the proud dad to son Milo. "Both the children have an inquisitive nature, which is so pure, and we want to embrace that. If we all want to wear make-up, we'll all wear make-up.

"It's about having no boundaries or inhibitions. I think that's the best way a child can learn, and hopefully grow up with no preconceived ideas and be free to be who they want to be. Milo has certainly got a good role model in his big sister."

Another special moment with the kids came when Kelvin took them to see their grandparents following the relaxing of lockdown. "We sat in my parents' garden and it was a priceless moment," he says. "Grandparents are a huge part of the kids' lives. We can't wait to be able to say: 'Right, kids, off to your grandparents for a couple of weeks, Liz and I are going to have a holiday.'"

