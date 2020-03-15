Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher has had a lot to celebrate lately. Since he swivelled his hips to victory in the BBC's Saturday night dance competition back in December, his career has gone from strength to strength, and on Friday the star announced that he's signed up to star in the pantomime Sleeping Beauty in Sheffield later this year. Possibly even more exciting though was the photo he shared to Instagram this weekend, which allowed fans to see the enviably clean and tidy hallway of his family home!

WATCH: Kelvin Fletcher shares sweet video of family during Sunday outing

Kelvin posted the photo to his Instagram Stories on Saturday evening, and it showed the spacious hallway in its best possible light. The white-and-grey parquet floor appeared to have been polished to perfection, the white paint on the bannisters and walls gleamed, and a wall shelving unit and a grey basket with white baskets underneath ensured that everything was tidied away. The former Emmerdale actor added the song Clean House by Devon Graves to the picture, which he captioned "…Until the kids wake up."

Kelvin shared the photo of his immaculate hallway on Instagram

The 36-year-old shares two children with wife Elizabeth Marsland: three-year-old daughter Marnie, and son Milo, one. The couple first met as children, reunited around a decade ago, and got married in 2015. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the time of their wedding, Kelvin revealed: "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One. The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful."

Last month, Kelvin enjoyed a late night with his Strictly partner Oti Mabuse, and Liz was photographed without her wedding ring shortly after. However, the couple insisted that they weren't having problems, and Kelvin told The Sun: "Everything is amazing. I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention. But I am sure it will all blow over."

