Megan Ramsay has shared a peek into her family's Cornwall home, and it looks so quaint! The 22-year-old daughter of famous chef Gordon Ramsay shared an adorable photo of herself sitting on a grey sofa as she typed away on her laptop. Next to Megan was her little brother Oscar, who was looking at a toy laptop. Big sister Megan added the hilarious caption: "Work from home with my buddy @oscarjramsay."

Also visible was a stylish corner of the famous family's countryside home. The comfortable looking sofa was piled high with cushions, and the walls were painted a pristine shade of white. A piece of artwork could be seen hanging in the corner, and Oscar's toy kitchen set-up could be seen sitting on the chic wooden floors. But perhaps most impressive of all was the incredible old panelled window that looked like something straight out of a fairy tale.

The Ramsay family are currently isolating at their second home in Cornwall during the lockdown, meaning the Hell's Kitchen star has been able to spend plenty of time with his kids, especially little Oscar! Along with Oscar and Megan, Gordon and his wife Tana Ramsay are parents to twins Holly and Jack, 21, and 18-year-old Matilda.

While they are kept on their toes with their five kids, Tana recently stunned her husband by revealing she would love to add another baby to their brood. The doting mum made the confession during a joint interview with her husband on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly admitted she had "baby fever" when she saw Oscar – who had gatecrashed the interview – on-screen, telling Gordon: "Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me. I so want another child, and my husband is like, 'No! We have four!'" It was then that Tana appeared to say she felt the same as Kelly, telling the singer: "I want another one too and I've had five! It's crazy."

