Gordon Ramsay posted a video to Instagram this week that gave his fans a glimpse of the beautiful second home he and his family share in Cornwall. Based in Trebetherick, near Daymer Bay, the £4 million mansion is stone-built and has a spacious outdoor area, where the celebrity chef stood to address his fans. The dad-of-five was dressed casually in khaki trousers and a burgundy sweatshirt, and behind him, part of the garden of his lovely home was visible. It featured a large paved area with a table and chairs big enough for a family to eat around, as well as a separate seating area.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay addresses fans from his Cornwall home

Two windows and a pair of French doors leading into the property were also visible behind the chef, and pots of flowers sat on the windowsills, adding to the peaceful ambience. The video, which the Hell's Kitchen presenter shared on Tuesday, gave the notoriously grumpy chef the chance to show his softer side. Gordon apologised to the children he works with through the American charity Make-A-Wish, which grants wishes to critically ill children – many of whom want to meet the chef on the set of his US TV shows, Masterchef and Junior Masterchef.

The 53-year-old said: "Hi guys, it's chef Ramsay. I need to talk to all of you because I just want to apologise because it's a very difficult moment right now and you know all of you are my second family and right now, unfortunately, all your wishes have been cancelled, but let me tell you some good news, the minute this nasty virus goes away I can't wait to see you guys." The star finished the video by saying: "I know it's hard but I do understand the pain because to get to meet you makes my day, makes my week, my month, my year and like I said, you're family so stand strong, I can't wait to see you, lots of love and take care."

Gordon is spending lockdown with his family in Cornwall, but he and wife Tana, 45, usually split their time between London and Los Angeles. The couple welcomed their youngest child Oscar last April and also share daughters Meghan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, and TV star Tilly, 17. As gorgeous as their current Cornwall home is, the family is set to upgrade to a new property in nearby Rock, which will boast four en-suite bathrooms, two kitchens, a swimming pool, a wine cellar, a gym and two terraces, according to local reports.

