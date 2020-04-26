Gordon Ramsay invites fans inside his never-ending garden at Cornwall mansion The Hell's Kitchen star is self-isolating at his beachside home with wife Tana Ramsay and their five children

Gordon Ramsay has the most incredibly beachside house in Cornwall and the TV chef has been enjoying spending his time there during the coronavirus lockdown. As well as boasting incredible views of the sea, the property also has an incredible garden, and over the weekend Gordon shared a glimpse inside the large outside space in a video posted on his Instagram account. In the footage, the star was seen walking around the expansive area, which had a paddling pool and a tent in it from where his one-year-old son Oscar had been playing earlier in the day. There was also a large seating area in one corner of the garden for the family to relax around.

VIDEO: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar plays in the garden

Gordon Ramsay gave a tour of his incredible garden in Cornwall

The dad-of-five brought his family to Cornwall in March at the start of the coronavirus crisis. It looks like the family are having the best time there too, with their days spent on the beach. Gordon is joined by his wife Tana Ramsay and their five children, Megan, 22, 21-year-old twins Holly and Jack, 18-year-old Matilda and baby Oscar. While they are social distancing, it hasn't stopped the family from feeling the love of their neighbours. Earlier in the month, Gordon revealed that someone living close to them had gifted him a batch of asparagus. "Now what a lovely, beautiful, generous little gift," he said in footage shared on his Instagram page. He also read out a note that his neighbour had attached, saying: "A little gift from the fields across your house."

The large outside space has plenty of seating areas for all the family

The doting dad added: "C'mon, seriously, that’s literally growing in the back of my garden," before making a subtle jibe at reports that locals had criticised the 53-year-old for choosing to spend lockdown in his second home, adding: "Now that’s what I call love thy neighbour, see? That’s how you look after each other across these difficult times. There you go. I’m sure one local will whinge about the asparagus. God bless you."

Gordon has been keeping himself and his fans busy during the lockdown by demonstrating a series of easy meals that can be prepared in ten minutes, for what he's calling his Ramsay in Ten series. To make sure viewers can see he isn't exaggerating about the time it takes, the Michelin starred chef even hosts the videos on Instagram Live.

