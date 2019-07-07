Gordon Ramsay gives mini tour of London home in new video with baby Oscar What a lovely place!

Gordon Ramsay lives in Wandsworth, south west London, with his wife Tana and their five children, and over the weekend the celebrity chef gave fans a mini tour inside his stylish living room in a new video. The Hell's Kitchen star panned the camera around his open plan living area, which led onto a huge kitchen. The inside area is decorated with artwork, including a huge Disney painting. The space also features French doors which look out onto the family's huge garden. Rose gold pans are lined up in the kitchen, which features a big breakfast bar for Gordon and his brood to sit around.

Gordon Ramsay has a huge open plan house

And while it was interesting to take a look inside Gordon's family home, the main star of the video was the chef's baby son Oscar. In the footage, which was shared on Instagram, Tana was carrying the little boy in a sling, and as Gordon zoomed in on his child, he winked for the camera. "Somebody's giving the camera a cheeky wink," the TV chef wrote in the caption. Gordon's followers were quick to comment on the video, with David Beckham writing: "Hhahaha," while a fan added: "What a cute baby." A third person wrote: "I can already hear his thoughts through you! Haha looks just like you too."

MORE: Cat Deeley reveals fears for children after shooting scare

Gordon and Tana Ramsay with their four oldest children

READ: Kim Kardashian gives glimpse into her children's nursery

Gordon and Tana are also parents to Megan, 21, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and 16-year-old Matilda – an aspiring chef. The celebrity couple worked hard to ensure that their four oldest children had as normal a childhood as possible, and Gordon has admitted that they have been strict with privileges such as allowing their children to fly first class. He has also said that he wouldn't leave his fortune to them in his will, as he wants them to work for their money. Baby Oscar joined the family in April, and is doted on by his four older siblings. His sister Tilly has even made an Instagram account for him, and she often posts sweet pictures of him on it. The account currently has an impressive 110,000 followers.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.