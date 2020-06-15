Duchess of Cornwall shows off stunning flowers from her garden in home video Camilla is known for her love of gardening

The Duchess of Cornwall has shown off her floristry skills as she supports the start of British Flowers Week, taking place from 15 to 21 June. Camilla, 72, has picked flowers grown in her very own garden at Birkhall in Scotland, to create a beautiful bouquet. The colourful arrangement placed in a Scottish pottery vase includes forget-me-nots, cranesbill, Alchemilla, tulips, peonies, poppies, cow parsley and Solomon’s Seal.

READ: Prince Charles shares glimpse of grand home entrance at Birkhall with Camilla

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camilla shows off stunning home-grown bouquet from Birkhall garden

During a special video message recorded at Birkhall, the Duchess said: "In these difficult times, when we are all searching for something to brighten our lives, there is nothing that can lift our spirits more than our native flowers and plants. They are nature’s healers. In our gardens, in our window boxes, or even in just a simple vase, their glorious scents and myriad of colours are veritable life enhancers."

She continued: "That is why, this year in particular, British Flowers Week is even more important than ever. As the Patron of Floral Angels, who are based at the Market, I would like to say a huge thank you to the New Covent Garden Market and The Garden Museum for making this celebration of the wealth and variety of British-grown flowers possible, and to the people behind them; the growers, the gardeners, the florists and everyone who appreciates their beauty and their contribution to our well-being. Keep safe and ‘say it with flowers’."

MORE: 21 of the most stunning royal wedding bouquets

Camilla's stunning bouquet

British Flowers Week is asking the public to join in the celebrations by placing British grown flowers in their windows, front porch or gate, where passers-by can see them. The initiative is asking people to use the hashtag #BritishFlowersWeek and tag @MarkFlowers when posting photos of your bouquets on social media to show your support.

Camilla's patronage, Floral Angels, is a charity based at New Covent Garden’s Flower Market, who recycle flowers used at weddings and events into smaller bouquets to send out to community organisations, such as care homes and hospices.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will return to London from Scotland on Thursday 18 June to carry out their first royal engagement in person as lockdown measures ease. The couple will receive the President of Republic, Emmanuel Macron, at Clarence House to celebrate the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle's 'Appel'.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.