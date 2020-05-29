The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles have given fans a look inside various areas of their Scottish residence Birkhall since going into isolation, and this week, Camilla revealed yet another room inside the home. As patron of Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, Camilla was given a starring role in a special reading of James and the Giant Peach, alongside Oscar-winner Lupita Nyongo'o, actor and comedian Josh Gad and filmmaker Taika Waititi, and she did so via video link from a cosy corner space.

SEE: Inside Camilla and Prince Charles' London home Clarence House

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall gives special reading from inside Birkhall home

It's decorated with cream walls and several framed photos hanging behind Camilla in gold frames. Next to her, there is a small ledge, where the couple keep a large cream side lamp and, if you look closely, what seems to be photos of Camilla's children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes when they were younger. On the other side, there's also a large bunch of flowers, kept in a white vase with a green plant print. Camilla sat on an armchair upholstered in a cream floral material.

SEE: Camilla joins a video call from inside Birkhall home

Prince Charles' office features a framed photo of Prince George

Just days before, Prince Charles revealed his office in the house when he joined Alan Titchmarsh for a special two-part programme on Classic FM. His desk was filled with papers and more photos of friends and family than we could count. At the side of the room, there's a cabinet with yet more photo frames, including one of Prince George at Princess Charlotte's 2015 christening, where George is seen looking into his baby sister's pram as the royals walked to the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk, for her baptism.

Prince Charles keeps another photo of Prince George in his office

A different angle of the room shown in a previous video call with Prince Charles revealed another photo of Prince George as a baby himself, wearing a white sun hat and navy dungarees.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.