The Prince of Wales shared a glimpse into his beautiful garden at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, as he spoke about the "beneficial effects of gardens and green spaces," particularly during the coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday. Charles, 71, recorded a special video message in support of one of his patronages, the National Garden Scheme, which was founded in 1927 to raise funds for community nurses. Its current beneficiaries include Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support.

WATCH: Prince Charles praises the positive benefits of gardens in lockdown

The green-fingered royal stood in front of a plethora of flowering trees and bushes in his garden at Birkhall, where he and wife Camilla have been isolating throughout lockdown. A small rockery could also be seen behind him as he spoke about the scheme, which has been sharing its work virtually. Royal fans previously got a peek of another area of the Birkhall gardens when Charles highlighted the Pick for Britain campaign in May. The footage showed a sprawling lawn behind him, as well as a designated allotment area with rows of soil for planting, several perfectly preened bushes and trees and, at the top of a hill, a small garden shed.

Charles, who succeeded his grandmother, the Queen Mother, as patron of the National Garden Scheme in 2002, said: "This link between gardens and our health has never been more relevant - especially as we endure the challenges of the confined circumstances in which we currently find ourselves, in many cases beset with anxiety and, I am afraid to say, often with personal tragedy.

"During these times the beneficial effects of gardens and green spaces have never been more apparent. The reassuring solace, peace and inspiration of a garden, whether it is your own or someone else's, can now be found to a certain extent through digital means, thanks to this terrific scheme."

Another peek at Charles' Birkhall garden. Credit: Clarence House

Last year the scheme raised a total of £4 million, but this year, for the first time ever in its history, the gardens have been unable to open, meaning that no funds are being raised for charity.

Charles added: "I must say that I can empathise with garden owners’ frustration about this because, like them, for the first time in 26 years, I too have been unable to open Highgrove Garden to visitors. Of course, this is at a time when the nursing charities the National Garden Scheme supports are working heroically on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, and need the financial support more than ever.

"I realise that people may not be able physically to visit any gardens at the moment, but I am delighted to say that the National Garden Scheme has cleverly adapted itself to offer ‘Virtual Garden Visits’ instead. Garden owners are making short films about their gardens and every week they are uploaded to the National Garden Scheme's website for members of the public to watch and enjoy."

On Monday, the scheme announced that some of its gardens will be reopening to the public, with all funds raised going towards the Help Support Our Nurses campaign.

