Prince Charles and Camilla continue to isolate at their Scottish residence, Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and from the Prince of Wales' beautiful home office to Camilla's whimsical wendy house in the garden, the couple have given several looks at the property over the last few months. On Friday, the Prince also gave fans a look at the mindblowing entrance to the property in a video shared to mark the 80th anniversary of the anniversary of the Battle of St Valery-en-Caux.

Charles stood in front of the home as a bagpiper played at the side, and revealed a wider angle of the doorway than previously shared when the pair filmed themselves clapping for the NHS as part of #ClapForOurCarers. It features an enormous duck egg blue shelter with four large plinths and four potted plants hanging from the front two plinths and from the wooden ceiling, while the front door is painted green and is positioned above two grey concrete steps, with a glass panel above and a white frame. On either side of the door, there are two wooden rocking chairs. The main building, meanwhile, is painted cream, with window frames matching the colour of the shelter, and green creeper plants winding down the walls to low bushes that line the bottom of the property.

The post was shared on the Clarence House (Charles and Camilla's London residence) official Twitter account with the caption, "We remember all who served and saved so much."

Charles inherited Birkhall from his grandmother when she died in 2002, and he and Camilla have spent several summers there since. They also chose to enjoy their honeymoon at the home together in 2005, and with 53,000 acres, the home makes an ideal spot for them to maintain isolation while coronavirus lockdown slowly starts to lift in the UK.

