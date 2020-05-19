Prince Charles is currently self-isolating at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and yesterday he shared a never-before-seen look at an area of the property's enormous gardens. The Prince of Wales stood in his outdoor space in a video message that was shared on Clarence House's Twitter page to promote the government's Pick For Britain campaign. It showed a sprawling lawn behind him, as well as a designated allotment area with rows of soil for planting, several perfectly preened bushes and trees and, at the top of a hill, a small garden shed.

The clip comes as the Prince called upon members of the public to take up roles in seasonal harvest work in a bid to aid and support the farming industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles said, "If the last few weeks have proved anything, it is that food is precious and valued, and it cannot be taken for granted. This is why that great movement of the Second World War – the Land Army – is being discovered in the newly created 'Pick For Britain' campaign. In the coming months, many thousands of people will be needed to bring in the crops. It will be hard graft but it is hugely important if we are to avoid the growing crops going to waste. I do not doubt that the work will be unglamorous and, at times, challenging. But it is of the utmost importance and, at the height of this global pandemic, you will be making a vital contribution to the national effort. So, I can only urge you to Pick For Britain."

Camilla previously revealed a look at a living room inside Birkhall

Previously, Charles and Camilla have revealed looks at various other areas of the home since isolating there during the crisis, including one of the living rooms, another reception area and their doorway as the couple stood to clap for the NHS.

