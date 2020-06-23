Scarlett Moffatt shares a before-and-after look at her incredible garden transformation The former Gogglebox star has been busy during the lockdown

Lots of Brits have been taking the opportunity to carry out home and garden renovations during the coronavirus lockdown, and Scarlett Moffatt is one of them! The former Gogglebox star has completely transformed the garden at her house over the past few months with the help of her boyfriend Scott Dobinson, her parents Betty and Mark, and her uncle – and the results are impressive.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Scarlett spoke to her fans about the pressure to be productive during the lockdown and admitted the one thing she had achieved was improving her garden.

"So we've actually managed to do the garden ourselves and it has bought us a lot of joy… it's not completely finished, but we've managed to do it and I'm super proud of us," Scarlett said in a video before showing how the garden looked while the work was in progress, with all of the original grass dug up and deliveries of new turf and paving stones ready to be laid.

The next clip showed how the garden looks now, with a new lawn area complete with a hot tub and a patio area with a rattan sofa and armchair. Steps lead up to a separate raised patio area, where Scarlett has two sun loungers and a bar, which she has moved from her living room to the garden for al fresco summer drinks.

Scarlett proudly revealed the finished result on Instagram

The former I'm a Celebrity winner has added decorative touches with a black-and-white geometric print outdoor rug, some lanterns hanging above the bar and a glitterball, which she says was a "bargain". We're impressed!

Scarlett lives in a new-build home in a village in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, close to where her parents live. It has four bedrooms, a cosy living room and open-plan kitchen, which Scarlett shared a rare look at earlier this month when she showed off her new favourite cleaning buy, the same mop that Ruth Langsford and Nadia Sawalha have also been promoting.

