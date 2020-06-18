Lady Gaga's £18million mansion in Malibu is quite literally, what dreams are made of, and on Thursday the artist took to Instagram to unveil a peek of her mind-blowing outdoor swimming pool. When Gaga first bought the property in 2014, it was revealed that the swimming pool was a saltwater infinity style, boasting views across the Pacific Ocean, and her latest photo is proof that it's every bit as glamorous as we had expected.

It's built into the ground for a seamless finish and framed with minimalist concrete and a line-up of wooden sun loungers. There is also a separate area in one corner, where Gaga has her own jacuzzi.

She posed for the photo alongside the pool after she appeared to have spent the day enjoying her space and thinking about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. She captioned the post, "Thinking about the world and sending love. I walk in circles and reflect sometimes about what I want to say. I want to say I love you."

Lady Gaga has her own bowling alley

Besides the pool, the six-acre lot features horse stables, a guest cottage, a basketball court and several outdoor dining areas. As for the inside, Gaga owns her very own wine cellar, a home cinema, a wet bar and a 1960s-inspired bowling alley. She previously shared a photo of family and friends enjoying the bowling alley, and revealed that it features high ceilings, a 'refreshment' bar with space for plenty of guests, a jukebox and even a vintage bubble gum machine.

The home featured in the Netflix documentary about Lady Gaga's life, Gaga: Five Foot Two, and according to Vogue, is also where Bradley Cooper offered her the role in A Star Is Born. Speaking to the publication, she called her home her "sanctuary", an "oasis of peace" that she refers to as her "gypsy palace".

