Cressida Bonas unveils enormous garden complete with farm animals The actress dated Prince Harry but is now living with her fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida Bonas may not be in a relationship with Prince Harry anymore, but her home is certainly fit for a royal. The actress shared a photo of her garden in a recent Instagram post, and to say we were impressed would be an understatement. Besides the fact that it seems to have an endless lawn, Cressida has a patio area with a large L-shaped rattan sofa furnished with cream cushions, a matching side table and even a fire pit.

Cressida Bonas shared a photo of her garden on Instagram

Fittingly, Cressida – who played Sheila Caffell in ITV drama White House Farm based in an Essex farmhouse – also seems to have her own pet lambs, which were snapped sitting on her sofa. There is also a large plant in a cube-shaped grey and white pot positioned at one end of the chairs.

This marks one of the very few times Cressida has given fans a look inside her home. Up until now, she has only ever revealed glimpses of other areas of the home she shares with her fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley, including another look at her garden where she has a climber plant with pink flowers winding up one wall.

In May, she also filmed a clip from a room in the home during the coronavirus pandemic to help raise money for NHS workers. It's decorated with cream walls, and Cressida sat on a sofa upholstered in a white and blue floral fabric.

Cressida was in a relationship with Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014 but is now engaged to London property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley. Harry proposed to Cressida in August 2019 and though their wedding date was yet to be confirmed, it is believed that they may have had to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple met while studying at Leeds University and are now living together.

