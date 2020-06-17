Scarlett Moffatt takes cues from Ruth Langsford with new cleaning gadget - and it's selling out fast It's got Mrs Hinch's seal of approval too

Ruth Langsford was dubbed a "domestic goddess" after revealing her pristine kitchen in an Instagram video on Monday, and it appears Scarlett Moffatt has been taking note! The former I'm a Celebrity winner has the same cleaning gadget as Ruth, and was equally impressed with how effective it is.

Taking to Instagram Stories as she cleaned her kitchen floor on Tuesday, Scarlett said she thought the tiles were relatively clean. However, after using her new mop, she discovered that it was actually a lot dirtier than she'd expected.

Scarlett Moffatt has the same cleaning gadget as Ruth Langsford

"This year I've proper got into my cleaning and genuinely I'm so excited not to have to scrub on my hands and knees because it is a strain on your knees," Scarlett said as she cleaned the tiles, before laughing in shock at the dirt that had been picked up on the wipe.

Her video also offered a rare glimpse inside the kitchen at her home, which has grey glossy cabinets and wooden worktops, integrated ovens and an island unit, offset by dusty pink appliances. And no doubt her cream floor tiles will be kept spotless now she has her new cleaning buy at hand.

Scarlett shared a rare look in her kitchen as she cleaned the floor

Both Ruth and Scarlett have been won over by the Flash Speed Mop, and they aren't the only ones; Mrs Hinch has also shared a look at the cleaning buy on her Instagram Stories, so it's unsurprisingly selling out fast.

It is currently Amazon's number one bestseller in cleaning mops, with the mop and pack of 60 refill wipes currently available for £32.89. Meanwhile, the Speed Mop Starter Kit has already sold out at other retailers including Wilko. Race you to the checkout!

Flash Speed Mop and 60 refill wipes, £32.89, Amazon

