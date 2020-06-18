David Beckham reveals surprising DIY project in gorgeous Cotswolds garden

David Beckham shared a sneak peek at the gorgeous outdoor dining area at his Cotswolds home as he embarked on a surprising DIY project on Thursday. The retired footballer has taken advantage of his extra time at home by building beehives to put in the garden – and his wife Victoria filmed a video of him hard at work.

"David decided to start building beehives," Victoria said in the video, adding: "Is that your new project darling?" To which David replied: "You'll be very happy when we have our own honey."

David Beckham made beehives for the garden at his Cotswolds home

The dad-of-four constructed the wooden beehives while working at a long grey metal dining table on a covered terrace area of their garden. The table has lanterns hanging overhead for when the family dine outdoors and is surrounded by foliage and plants, including lavender and wildflowers.

Previous photos and videos shared by the couple have revealed that they also have another wooden dining table on the patio for summer barbecues, with string lights hanging overhead.

David and Victoria also have a tennis court in the grounds of their Cotswolds home

The rest of the garden, meanwhile, has lots for all of the family to enjoy; a wooden swing in the trees for Harper, a tennis court where Romeo regularly plays with his dad, and a plunge pool that Cruz has previously shared a picture of on Instagram.

David and Victoria have also invested in an Estonian igloo-style hut complete with a steam room, sauna and relaxation room, which has no doubt been a hit with the family as they spend time in the Cotswolds during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Beckhams' garden even features a sauna

The Beckhams have spent the last three months at their country retreat, and have shared regular glimpses inside the beautiful barn conversion, which is located just a stone's throw away from celebrity haunt, Soho Farmhouse.

They are now planning to increase security at their second home, and have submitted plans for a gatehouse with two security huts that would be manned 24-hours a day, along with an underground getaway tunnel and wine cellar.

