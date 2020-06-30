10 home bits I'm ordering in the John Lewis 70% off sale when I really should be working 

Leanne Bayley
John Lewis has some excellent homeware buys in its summer clearance sale. Shop cheap homeware for your bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchen and more. Just don't tell your boss...
I don't know about you but working from home takes it out of you. If you don't stop to have a quick biscuit break or a little online splurge, being at home all day every day can take its toll. Luckily, I have plenty of biscuits and a healthy shopping addiction. Today's lunch time obsession? The John Lewis huge summer sale. Things are selling like hot cakes but if you act fast, you might be lucky enough to get your hands on some of these homeware buys. Ready to see my top 10 home bits...
I love this candle holder
Anthropologie Jolie Lantern Candle Holder, was £48, now £35, John Lewis
But not as much as I love this photo frame
Freestanding photo frame, was £25, now £13, John Lewis
You'll never be late again...
Thomas Kent Mulberry wall clock, was £90, now £45, John Lewis
How fun are these tumblers?!
Set of 4 tumblers, was £16, now £8, John Lewis
Everyone - and I mean everyone - needs a zebra throw for the bed
Zebra throw, was £35, now £17.50, John Lewis
A very chic dressing table addition
Grey ceramic table lamp, was £45, now £22.50, John Lewis
A lovely summer duvet set
Sweet pea duvet cover, prices from £14, John Lewis
If they're good enough for Ellen...
Ellen DeGeneres' Love mugs set of 4, was £45 now £22.50, John Lewis
Drain your cutlery - but make it chic
Cutlery drainer, was £15, now £7.50, John Lewis
Pink marble for the win
Pink marble toothbrush holder, was £8, now £5.50, John Lewis
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.