10 home bits I'm ordering in the John Lewis 70% off sale when I really should be working Sorry boss, I'm busy having a little shop…

I don't know about you but working from home takes it out of you. If you don't stop to have a quick biscuit break or a little online splurge, being at home all day every day can take its toll. Luckily, I have plenty of biscuits and a healthy shopping addiction. Today's lunch time obsession? The John Lewis huge summer sale. Things are selling like hot cakes but if you act fast, you might be lucky enough to get your hands on some of these homeware buys. Ready to see my top 10 home bits...

I love this candle holder

Anthropologie Jolie Lantern Candle Holder, was £48, now £35, John Lewis

But not as much as I love this photo frame

Freestanding photo frame, was £25, now £13, John Lewis

You'll never be late again...

Thomas Kent Mulberry wall clock, was £90, now £45, John Lewis

How fun are these tumblers?!

Set of 4 tumblers, was £16, now £8, John Lewis

Everyone - and I mean everyone - needs a zebra throw for the bed

Zebra throw, was £35, now £17.50, John Lewis

A very chic dressing table addition

Grey ceramic table lamp, was £45, now £22.50, John Lewis

A lovely summer duvet set

Sweet pea duvet cover, prices from £14, John Lewis

If they're good enough for Ellen...

Ellen DeGeneres' Love mugs set of 4, was £45 now £22.50, John Lewis

Drain your cutlery - but make it chic

Cutlery drainer, was £15, now £7.50, John Lewis

Pink marble for the win

Pink marble toothbrush holder, was £8, now £5.50, John Lewis

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.