Millie Mackintosh shares tips for designing the perfect nursery and plans for next renovation project

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have only been living at their new home for a few months, but they've already well and truly made it their own. Not only has the new mum's garden been transformed into a beautiful Grecian terrace and her bedroom turned into a calming sanctuary, she and Hugo have also managed to create a fun and colourful jungle-themed nursery for their daughter Sienna, who was born on 1 May.

WATCH: Millie Mackintosh shares a tour of her beautiful home

Filled with colourful toys and accessories, with one wall covered with an animal-print mural wallpaper, the room is sure to be a source of inspiration for expectant parents, and Millie has one top tip for anyone looking to design a beautiful nursery of their own.

"My top tip is to make a Pinterest board," Millie told HELLO!. "I found it a great way to start. It helped me figure out what I wanted. I made one, then showed it to Hugo to make sure it was what he wanted too. Then we went from there. I always start with Pinterest when it comes to designing interiors. I did the same with Wayfair."

Millie Mackintosh used Pinterest to design Sienna's nursery

The 30-year-old also revealed she already knows what room of the property she will tackle next, telling us: "I think we're going to do Sienna's playroom next. But we're not doing it yet because she won't need it until she's crawling. We're just enjoying the house as it is now for the summer and the next stage will be baby-proofing."

Millie and Hugo certainly have the perfect spot to enjoy the summer at home, after their empty patio was transformed into an outdoor oasis courtesy of Wayfair. The space has been furnished with an array of affordable furnishings and accessories from the retailer, inspired by one of their favourite travel destinations – Greece.

Millie's patio has been transformed into a Grecian terrace thanks to Wayfair

"Greece holds many special memories for Hugo and me – we got engaged in Mykonos and we had our honeymoon on Crete and Kefalonia, so this space is inspired by a mixture of the different Greek islands we’ve visited," explained Millie, who can't wait to introduce Sienna to her favourite holiday destination once travel restrictions ease.

