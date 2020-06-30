Inside Kelly Brook's incredible living room at £3million London home The Heart FM DJ is isolating at the house with her boyfriend

Kelly Brook lives in a £3million home in London with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi, and the Heart FM radio DJ has unveiled their gorgeous living room. In an Instagram post of Kelly making a TikTok video on a mini trampoline in the room, she revealed that it is decorated with salmon pink walls and white floors. There is an enormous painting on one wall in a gold frame, a pink and navy striped rug on the floor and a white floral armchair just about seen in the corner of Kelly's video.

SEE: Inside Kelly Brook's idyllic country home in Kent

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Brook reveals glimpse inside London living room

The TV is positioned at the front of the room on top of a white cabinet between two blue and white floral lamps with white shades, and there is a white shelving unit at the side next to Kelly. There is also a large standing plant in the room. As Kelly seemed to have endless energy to complete the TikTok dance, she captioned the post, "Someone's had her coffee… Morning."

MORE: Kelly Brook shows off gorgeous home office

She also gave another look inside the room when she showed off her new Crocs shoes last week. She shared a photo of her feet up on a mustard yellow coffee table, in front of a brown and metallic gold floral armchair. There is another shelving unit, with two vases and a tall desk lamp with a skinny base on top, and a large mirror hanging on the wall. Kelly wrote, "I love my new Crocs @jkjasonking."

Kelly's living room at her home in Kent

Previously, she shared a photo inside the living room at their Kent home, too. It features wooden awning along the walls and ceiling, as well as a large white dressing table and a vintage brown trunk as a coffee table in the centre of the room.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Brook unveils incredible garden at London home

Elsewhere, Kelly and Jeremy also have an incredible garden. She recently unveiled the space on social media as the couple enjoyed a BBQ, including a large patio area with a long dining table and metal seats.

She has also shared several photos of various types of plants at both her London property and her second home in Kent – a 15th-century cottage complete with a walled rose garden, a wildflower meadow and an outdoor swimming pool. Speaking of how she has designed each outdoor space, she previously explained, "I like to think of my garden like most people think about their homes by creating different rooms, with every room having its own atmosphere. Some more formal and some more wild. But together they all really complement each other."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.