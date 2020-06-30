Inside Lorraine Kelly's gorgeous garden at Buckinghamshire home The TV presenter has everything from a guest house to a terrace

Lorraine Kelly moved to Buckinghamshire from Dundee with her husband in 2018, and the TV presenter has spent the last two years transforming the property into her dream home. This includes her garden. She has shared several looks at the outdoor space since moving in, and it looks as though it's finally ready for her to enjoy the summer.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly has emotional reunion with daughter Rosie inside garden

In 2019, she shared a photo of herself on the terrace as she sat on a grey rattan corner sofa from Wayfair. She has a matching table with a glass top in the middle, and a light grey candle lantern.

More recently, she shared a video of herself and her dog Angus on the same seating area, which she has now updated with cream and blue and white tartan cushions.

Lorraine also has a guest house in the garden. She enlisted the help of interior brand Wayfair to transform the cabin into a winter wonderland at Christmas time, complete with a rocking chair and sheepskin rug, log fire, and several candles. It's built with light blue panels and white framing around the windows and doors. There's also wooden decking at the front.

Another photo of Lorraine and Angus gave a look at the guest house from afar. It's surrounded with a large lawn and bushes at either side, and concrete steps that lead to the entrance.

Lorraine also lives in front of a nearby lake. She often posts photos and videos of herself and Angus on daily walks by the water, and this photo suggests that their garden overlooks it directly.

Lorraine and her husband moved to Buckinghamshire in order for her to be closer to work in London, and to downsize from their family home after their daughter Rosie moved to Singapore.

