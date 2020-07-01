Charlotte Hawkins has been keeping busy in her garden during lockdown – and the results of her efforts are seriously impressive.

The Good Morning Britain star revealed on Wednesday that she has been growing her own vegetables as she shared a peek at her expansive garden on Instagram.

Proudly smiling over her hard work, the TV star's huge garden has at least three large vegetable patches, which grow everything from lettuce to broccoli.

Charlotte Hawkins grows her own vegetables

Captioning the image, Charlotte wrote: "Very proud of my #lockdownlettuce! Finally seeing results after getting some raised beds & planting loads of seeds a few weeks ago - not just lettuce, but rocket, cabbage, courgettes, peas, chard, broccoli... there’s nothing like eating home grown veg just minutes after it’s been picked!"

The mum-of-one's fans were very impressed with her allotment-style feature, with one commenting: "Your raised beds look lovely!!!! Another added: "Very well done Charlotte, not just a pretty face, you have green fingers as well."

Ben Fogle even challenged Charlotte to an "online lockdown veg competition" to see who had the best lettuce, to which she responded: "Yes great idea! My lettuce mix is definitely a winner!"

Charlotte lives in Surrey with her daughter and husband

Charlotte lives in Surrey with her family, husband Mark Herbert and their daughter Ella Rose, five. The 45-year-old previously told her social media followers that gardening has helped to keep her spirits up during the lockdown. Sharing a series of photos of her beautiful surroundings back in May, the presenter wrote: "Taking a moment today to sit in my favourite spot under the eucalyptus tree...

"Being able to get out and keep busy in the garden over the last few weeks is the thing that's kept me sane, it's good for the soul." She added: "It would've been Chelsea Flower Show press preview day today, which is always such a highlight. My garden might not win any medals, but I love it! #rhschelsea #MyChelseaGarden @the_rhs."

