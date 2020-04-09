Ben Shephard must spend plenty of time in his garden because not only is it stunning, but it's so long it probably takes him ages to walk from one end to the other! The Good Morning Britain host gave fans a sneak peek at his gorgeous garden on Thursday, complete with rustic white shed and leafy arches. Ben was advising his followers to join him for a live HIIT session on Instagram as he walked from the back of his London home along his garden's never-ending path, passing apple trees and vegetable beds along the way. Ben also revealed a garden shed, which looks quite rustic but adds to the charm of his otherwise luscious greenery.

Ben Shephard took a stroll down his never-ending garden path

Almost a year ago to the day, the TV star proudly revealed that he had made his very gin bench. In a photo posted to Instagram, two generous gin and tonics were perched on the bench, with Ben writing in the caption: "Ahhh the first gins on the garden gin bench (which I built and amazingly is still standing!?) for #2019 - they won’t last long!! #HappyEaster #Gin #GardenGin."

Ben Shephard's garden has apple trees and vegetable beds

It's not just the grounds that are stunning. Inside the property, there is a kitchen complete with an Aga and wood fittings, a living room with a working fireplace and a large kitchen area with French doors and original features. Ben lives with his wife Annie Perks and their two sons Jack and Sam.

Ben previously shared this photo of his garden in full bloom

He was no doubt happy to get home to his tranquil surroundings after a tricky morning at work. Ben and co-host Susanna Reid were interviewing Red Dwarf stars Craig Charles, Chris Barrie, and Robert Llewellyn but were left questioning why co-star Danny John Jules wasn't on the video link to discuss the new feature episode. But as Ben and Susanna were saying their goodbyes, Danny popped up on screen explaining he was having trouble connecting. Laughing, Ben cut him off as he announced: "Well you've made it just in time to say goodbye!"

