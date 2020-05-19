Charlotte Hawkins is among the gardening fans who has been left heartbroken following the cancellation of this year's Chelsea Flower Show. Despite this, the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed that she was going to make the most of her time in her own family garden. Sharing a series of snaps of her beautiful trees, exotic plants and colourful flowerbeds, the 45-year-old said: "Taking a moment today to sit in my favourite spot under the eucalyptus tree..."

"Being able to get out and keep busy in the garden over the last few weeks is the thing that's kept me sane, it's good for the soul," she added. "It would've been Chelsea Flower Show press preview day today, which is always such a highlight. My garden might not win any medals, but I love it! #rhschelsea #MyChelseaGarden @the_rhs."

READ: Dermot O'Leary makes frank confession about marriage

Her fans rushed to comment, with many agreeing how much gardening has helped amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "My garden has kept me going during this lockdown too," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Beautiful garden, gardening is good for the soul." However, some were quick to enquire after the pink flamingo statues. "Where did you find those flamingos, my daughter loves them, would love to put one in the garden and see her reaction," one fan said. Another stated: "Just beautiful. Love the flamingos... so lifelike."

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Charlotte Hawkins' style file

Although Charlotte can't attend the Chelsea Flower Show, the annual event is now being held virtually for the first time. The Royal Horticultural Society recently confirmed they will host free content including garden tours on their website. The gardening and outdoor event, which has taken place at London's Royal Hospital Chelsea every year since 1913 (apart from the gaps during the wars), was originally set to take place between 19 and 23 May.

MORE: 7 pictures which prove the Countess of Wessex has a close bond with the Queen

The GMB host spending some time in the garden with her daughter Ella

RHS Director General Sue Biggs said: "Many feel they need gardening in their life now more than ever before for their mental and physical wellbeing during this national emergency. This applies to everyone from those who are having to self-isolate to families planning, maybe for the first time, to grow their own food. For these reasons, and to do more to support the industry, the RHS will create a Virtual RHS Chelsea Flower Show, to celebrate our great horticultural industry and gardening heritage with 'press day' being Monday 18 May 2020 and the Virtual Show running from Tuesday 19 May to Saturday 23 May."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.