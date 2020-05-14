Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins shares a peek in her beautiful garden The TV and radio host enjoyed some downtime with her daughter Ella

Charlotte Hawkins enjoyed some quality time at home with her daughter Ella on Thursday after receiving the good news that her Classic FM show had attracted over 100,000 new listeners. The Good Morning Britain host cuddled up to her five-year-old daughter in the garden of her family home and we don't know what we love more, the sweet snap of Ella or the rare look at Charlotte's enviable garden.

The 44-year-old was sat on a rattan hanging chair with her daughter, with her lawn and a gravel patio area visible in the background. Charlotte has plants in large pots on her lawn, and a round metal dining table and chairs on the patio for al fresco dinners.

Charlotte Hawkins spent some time in the garden with her daughter Ella

Mum-of-one Charlotte has continued to work on both GMB and Classic FM throughout the coronavirus lockdown, but appears to be enjoying the opportunity to spend more time with her daughter and husband Mark Herbert when she can. On Friday, the family hosted their own special VE day party in their garden, with Union Jack flags, celebratory drinks and a night of camping outdoors as suggested by little Ella. "This is our specially decorated back garden tent... the HRH in our family has decided we are all camping out tonight to mark the occasion!" Charlotte explained on Instagram.

The GMB host recently shared a look inside her living room

At the beginning of May, Charlotte opened up about how lockdown has been for the family, with the presenter revealing her home-schooling struggles to Gareth Malone whilst taking part in his Great British Home Chorus live on YouTube. "It's a little bit crazy, I have to say. It's a bit unsettling not being able to see friends and family, obviously everyone is going through that," she said. "Home schooling a five-year-old is a whole new challenge in itself. It's a crazy world, it's full on, insistent questions."

