Charlotte Hawkins shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon that was special for two reasons. Not only did the Good Morning Britain co-host look absolutely gorgeous, but so did her garden! The presenter shared a snapshot of herself dressed in a long, lace-effect red dress with matching shoes and hat, in honour of the first-ever virtual Ascot.

She captioned the picture: "Ascot-ready at home! Come & join @markheyesstylist & I in just a moment, we’ll be live from 1 pm on Instagram talking about Ascot fashion! @ascotracecourse #styledwiththanks @clairemischevani @laylaleighmillinery @nickymalonepr #horseracing @racingfashion #racingstyle #racing #millinery #headband."

Many fans rightly agreed that Charlotte looked "stunning," and we could say the same thing about her garden, too. The star leaned against a small bricked-in area that appeared to contain stacked logs – all ready for the weather to turn colder! A row of star-shaped lights was draped across the top, with a birdhouse on the right side. To Charlotte's left stood a small and delicate birdbath and a sweet statue of a dog. In the background, a bed of beautiful plants and an evergreen tree could be spotted.

Charlotte lives in Surrey with husband Mark and daughter Ella Rose

Charlotte lives in Surrey with her family, husband Mark Herbert and their daughter Ella Rose, five. The 45-year-old has previously shared with her social media followers that gardening has helped to keep her spirits up during the lockdown. Sharing a series of photos of her beautiful surroundings back in May, the presenter wrote: "Taking a moment today to sit in my favourite spot under the eucalyptus tree...

"Being able to get out and keep busy in the garden over the last few weeks is the thing that's kept me sane, it's good for the soul." She added: "It would've been Chelsea Flower Show press preview day today, which is always such a highlight. My garden might not win any medals, but I love it! #rhschelsea #MyChelseaGarden @the_rhs."

