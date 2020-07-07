Loose Women star Brenda Edwards shares a peek inside her family home Brenda's daughter Tanisha and her boyfriend have been living with her during the lockdown

Brenda Edwards was the latest Loose Women star to appear live on the ITV show from her home on Tuesday, as they continue to allow only three panellists in the studio due to social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. The singer sat in the living room of her house in London to join discussions with Andrea McLean, Linda Robson and Janet Street-Porter.

Her camera was set up next to the window, where Brenda has white shutter blinds and a selection of miniature succulents on display on the windowsill. A pale grey glass-fronted cabinet is visible behind where Brenda sat, with a huge array of CDs and DVDs on display, as well as framed photos including snaps of the former X Factor contestant and her children, Jamal and Tanisha.

Meanwhile, the mum-of-two has her television sat on a grey wooden cabinet at the centre of the room. Brenda's previous appearance from the same room during the coronavirus lockdown showed how she has opted for a monochrome colour palette throughout, with dark sofas and lots of house plants to add some greenery.

Brenda Edwards appeared live on Loose Women from her living room

It appears she has also maintained the muted colour scheme throughout the rest of the property; a video of her cats playing on the stairs shows her pale grey walls and charcoal carpets, and her garden fence has also been painted in a soft grey hue, with a complementing grey textured frame mirror hanging on one panel.

Brenda previously shared a peek inside her garden

Brenda lives in London with her daughter Tanisha and her boyfriend, who moved into the family home ahead of the coronavirus lockdown. However, the 51-year-old said it wasn't a decision she took lightly, previously telling her Loose Women co-stars that he is the first boyfriend her 26-year-old daughter had brought home, and she only allowed him to move in because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

