Loose Women panellist Saira Khan often gives fans a look inside her home, and on Monday, she unveiled her beautiful kitchen. The star took to Instagram to share a video of her daughter dancing in the space, and inadvertently revealed that it's decorated with grey tiled flooring and coordinating walls. It has a large island unit in the middle with a grey worktop that matches the worktops on the cupboards at the side, and stools with lime green seats and wooden bases. The sink and worktops have a white splashback panel, and there is an enormous fridge and two built-in ovens.

Saira Khan showed off her kitchen on Instagram

Saira previously shared another photo of her kitchen when renovation work was completed in December 2019. "I can't stop staring at it," she wrote.

Saira posted a photo of her kitchen after renovation

The image showed that the island has an induction hob, as well as a wooden panel along one edge for the family and guests to eat upon. Overhead, there are two hanging pendant lights, and high ceilings with large Velux windows for plenty of natural light.

The room has glass patio doors with wooden frames at the back, which open up onto the garden.

Saira's kitchen leads onto the dining room

The space is also open-plan alongside the dining area. There is a glass dining table and chairs, which Saira had before deciding to redecorate, but gave them a new lease with black and white chair covers, and two hanging egg chairs by the back doors.

Saira's living room has a blue and yellow colour scheme

The other side of the room marks the living area. Saira has two cobalt blue sofas with a combination of matching and ochre cushions and throws, and a patterned cream and blue rug. In the corner, there is a white side table holding various glass vases.

Saira lives in Oxford with her husband Steve Hyde and their two children Zach and Amara.

