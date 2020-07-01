Coleen Nolan recently revealed she had moved house during the lockdown period on an episode of Loose Women, and now the star has given fans a look inside her new garden. She shared a photo of her cats outside on social media, and revealed that the garden is lined with brick walls and has several plants and trees inside. There's also a lower wall, on which one of her cats posed for the snap. Coleen captioned the post, "Brother and sister just chilling #ragdoll."

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals she moved house during lockdown

The garden also has a large terrace, where Coleen has an outdoor seating area and a gazebo. Coleen previously posted a photo of her dog there, showing that it leads into the house via large glass doors, which feature across the whole of the ground floor at the back of the house.

When Coleen first opened up about the move on Loose Women to fellow panellists Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha and Brenda Edwards, she filmed live from her kitchen, which has two Velux windows, and a grey and white colour scheme with grey cupboards, white walls and white shelves. "I love my kitchen. It's a new house so I'm loving it," she said.

Coleen Nolan shared a glimpse inside her kitchen on Loose Women

She also explained how she managed to move during such uncertain times as the COVID-19 crisis. "Well it was really close to whether we could or we couldn’t [move] and luckily the solicitors said that because we'd exchanged and completed actually by law you kind of have to move. But we had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

Coleen is now enjoying her new property with two of her three children, Ciara and Shane Jr.

