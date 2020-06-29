Loose Women star Andrea McLean has spent a lot of time updating her home during the coronavirus pandemic, and this weekend she shared yet another transformation. In a post on her Instagram Stories, she revealed how she had renovated a rocking chair.

SEE: Loose Women star Andrea McLean transforms favourite place at home

Andrea McLean showed off her rocking chair on Instagram

"I bought this old rocking chair from a charity shop about 8 years ago," she captioned the photo. "Sanded it down and painted it so it looked like new. But I love it even more now it's faded and chipped with age – like its owner! #EasyLikeSundayMorning." The cream wooden chair was photographed on Andrea's porch – her 'favourite place' in the home – which she recently spruced up as she repainted the patio that it leads onto.

MORE: Inside Loose Women star Andrea McLean's glamorous bathroom at Surrey home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea McLean does laundry day outside on her porch

From practicing yoga to working, Andrea has spent most of her time on the patio over the past few months. On Sunday, she also revealed that she has also taken to ironing in the space. "I thought I would share with you what I'm doing today," she said as she introduced the video. "It's laundry day today, so that’s my pile and this is where I'm doing it. I've never done the ironing outside before. How's your Sunday?"

She showed off two baskets of freshly washed clothes on her sofa, and her ironing board (a white style with a grey cover) and iron positioned with a view over the garden.

The porch has a white and grey colour scheme, white white decking and grey furniture including an enormous egg chair, various charcoal grey plant pots, a light grey sofa and grey cushions, and more grey rattan chairs. The lower patio area that it opens up onto, meanwhile, has grey decking with white flower sleepers framing the edges.

Another area of the garden includes a glass fire pit, several candle lanterns and another seating area with a grey parasol.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.