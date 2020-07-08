The Danish royals' summer residence garden is too beautiful for words The family are staying at Château de Cayx in France

Princess Marie and Prince Joachim of Denmark have shared a rare look at their incredible French residence where they are spending the summer holidays with their children – and it will take your breath away. The Danish royals are staying at Château de Cayx in southern France, and photos posted on their official Instagram account have shown a glimpse at the beautiful gardens and views they can enjoy while they are there.

"Summer greetings from Château de Cayx," the three photos, which were taken by Princess Marie, were captioned. The first shows Prince Joachim sat outside on a terrace with Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Princess Athena and Prince Henrik. It offers a look at the back of the château, which has a set of double doors with white shutters leading out to the terrace, and a bench leaning up against one wall.

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie are staying at Château de Cayx

Meanwhile, the second showcased the stunning views the family can enjoy from their terrace across the vineyards below. The family have positioned a circular wooden table and chairs on a patio to make the most of the beautiful vantage point, and have a pot of colourful flowers on either side.

Lastly, the third photo shows Princess Athena crouched down next to some of the plants on the terrace, with steps down to another terrace area and the idyllic country surroundings visible behind her.

The Danish royals are spending the summer at their French residence

Château de Cayx dates back to the early 15th century, and was bought by Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik of Denmark in 1974. Over the years, the Queen and Prince restored and transformed the château, as well as re-establishing a prestigious winery stretching across close to 24 hectares of land. It's little surprise, then, that we can see Prince Joachim enjoying a glass of white wine – no doubt from the vineyard – in the first image.

Despite being owned by the royal family, the château's gift shop is open all year round, and visitors can also tour the vaulted cellars, which are home to Prince Henrik's tribal art collection.