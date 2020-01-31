Crown Princess Mary of Denmark offers a glimpse inside her stunning royal palace See where Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary live in Copenhagen

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark opened the doors to her private royal residence on Thursday for two special meetings with charities of which she is a patron of. The Princess hosted the meetings at Frederik VIII's mansion in Amalienborg Palace, the home she shares with her husband Prince Frederik and their children - Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine – in Copenhagen.

WATCH: Take a look inside more royal residences

Photos shared by the Danish Royal household on Instagram following the engagements offered a fascinating glimpse inside their royal residence, which dates back to the 18th century and has impressive rococo-style interiors.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark hosted meetings at her private residence

One photo showed Crown Princess Mary and two of her guests standing in a hallway in front of an imperial staircase. Another showed her ascending the stairs, which splits into two separate flights and has marble flooring and a lavish gold balustrade. Adding to the opulence, a crystal chandelier hangs overhead.

RELATED: When royals invite us inside their palatial homes

Princess Mary's meetings were held within her home, and she was pictured sat at a glossy walnut oval-shaped table with her guests. A tray in the middle held a crystal water jug and black-and-gold cafetière, with gold-trimmed mugs for them to drink out of. The opulent gold accents feature prominently throughout the room, with metallic trims around the door frames and on the walls.

Crown Princess Mary and Prince Frederik live in Frederik VIII's palace in Amalienborg Palace

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary live in Frederik VIII's palace in the north-eastern part of Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, and their private residence isn't normally open to the public. However, they regularly host important meetings at their home, including a visit from Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden in September.

READ: 13 times the royals shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at home life

The royal couple moved in to the lavish palace in 2010 and carried out complete internal and external renovations beforehand. They also personally selected ten Danish artists to paint modern artworks on the palace's walls and ceilings, including John Kørner and Kathrine Artebjerg.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.