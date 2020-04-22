Prince Joachim and Princess Marie move house after lockdown is lifted in Denmark The royal couple are parents to Prince Henrik and Princess Athena

Members of the Danish royal family are preparing to move house as lockdown measures in the country are lifted. Prince Joachim, his wife Princess Marie and their children, Prince Henrik, ten, and Princess Athena, eight, are relocating to Schackenborg Castle in southern Jutland. The estate was the prince's private residence from 1993 to 2014, before he sold the property. As Prince Joachim and Princess Marie are on the board of the Schackenborg Castle Foundation, they occasionally return to live there for short periods of time.

Princess Marie and Prince Joachim with Henrik, Athena, Nikolai and Felix

The royal court's communications department confirmed the news to Danish magazine Her & Nu. The family-of-four have been residing temporarily at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen since the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe. They returned to Denmark from Paris, France, where Prince Joachim has been undertaking military training. It is not known when the royal will resume his training as France has remained under lockdown during the ongoing pandemic.

Joachim and Marie's son, Prince Henrik, is thought to be the youngest royal to have been tested for coronavirus. A statement released by the Danish royal court on 24 March announced that the youngster was examined at Rigshospitalet in Denmark for breathing problems associated with asthmatic bronchitis. Fortunately, Prince Henrik tested negative for COVID-19 during his hospital visit.

Schackenborg Castle, pictured in 1995

Prince Joachim is the younger son of Queen Margrethe and the late Prince Henrik. He has two children from his first marriage to Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg – Prince Nikolai, 20, and Prince Felix, 17. Joachim and Alexandra finalised their divorce in 2005. He married French-born Marie in 2008 and they welcomed their first child together, Prince Henrik, in 2009, followed by daughter, Princess Athena, in 2012.

