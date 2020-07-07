Strictly's Janette Manrara reveals cute Disney décor in her bedroom with Aljaz Skorjanec The couple have been enjoying more time together at home in London

Janette Manrara is a huge Disney fan, so much so that she previously told HELLO! she has visited Walt Disney World over 40 times and even walked down the aisle to a song from Cinderella on her wedding day. So it's little surprise that the Strictly Come Dancing pro has incorporated her love of Disney into her home décor.

The professional dancer shared a rare glimpse into the bedroom she shares with husband Aljaz Skorjanec in an Instagram post on Monday, and we couldn't help but notice the kitsch Disney-themed accessories she has on her dressing table.

RELATED: Inside Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's beautiful London home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes with Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec

The image showed that Janette has a miniature light shaped like Mickey Mouse ears standing in front of her mirror, along with a framed print of the Walt Disney quote: "All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them."

GALLERY: Inside the most enviable celebrity bedrooms

The rest of Janette and Aljaz's bedroom features cream walls, with fitted wardrobes lining one wall opposite the bed. A television has been integrated within the units, and Janette has a sage green wooden dressing table and mirror where she can sit to get ready.

Janette Manrara shared a rare look inside her bedroom

The Strictly Come Dancing couple have been enjoying spending more time at their home during the coronavirus lockdown, when they would normally have both been away touring. Speaking to their good friend Dr Ranj on his podcast Steths, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll, Janette said that while the lockdown has been a strain on them financially, it has also had its positives.

Janette revealed: "Financially it was tough, we did lose three tours this year. I think emotionally and psychologically and physically for the two of us to have all this time at home, which was never possible because of the schedule we have, has been actually really, really, nice."

The dancer has Disney accessories on display

She continued: "We've learned to live in our own home, which we never felt before. Now our living room actually feels like our living room. I like the kitchen, I was never friends with the kitchen before and Aljaz has loved just taking time to himself, he hasn't been online much… he has taken time to chill out. It's been amazing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.