Brooklyn Beckham reveals crazy feature in Cotswolds family home David Beckham's son showed off the feature on Instagram

Just when you thought Victoria and David Beckham's beautiful Cotswolds home couldn't get any more incredible, Brooklyn Beckham reveals that the countryside retreat also features an ice bath! Absolutely amazing.

The 21-year-old, who is now back in the UK and staying with his family at their Oxfordshire residence, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of his legs in the wooden ice bath, writing: "Love an ice bath."

Other features in the sprawling house include stunning interiors with log-burning fires and exposed brick walls, not-to-mention amazing gardens with a pool, tennis court and sauna.

How incredible is that ice bath!

Brooklyn, who recently returned to the UK from the US following the government's easing of lockdown rules, seems to be enjoying himself now that he's back with his family, having shared a few photos since arriving back on British soil.

Brooklyn is back with his family

Victoria confirmed that her eldest son was home on Sunday, when she shared a video of the whole family clapping for the NHS, including Brooklyn's girlfriend Nicola Peltz, who he has been living with in New York.

It was first suspected that the family were all in one place on Thursday, when Brooklyn's younger brother Cruz, 15, shared a photo of his elder brother chasing Harper, eight, across the family tennis court.

Until then, Brooklyn and Nicola were staying at Nicola's home in New York, which she seems to share with her family. It is designed to resemble a French chateau, with armoire furniture, high ceilings and marble floors.

It seems that Brooklyn has no shortage of beautiful places to spend his time!

David and Victoria will no doubt be hoping to return to London now that the coronavirus lockdown is beginning to lift, where the family have a £31million mansion in Holland Park.

The couple spent an estimated £8million on renovation work in 2016, and the property now boasts its own gym, wine cellar and separate quarters for eldest son Brooklyn to live in, where his girlfriend Nicola will no doubt join him.

