The Beckhams are making a big change at their London home for eldest son Brooklyn

David and Victoria Beckham are making a big change in their £31million London home especially for their son Brooklyn. The couple have reportedly created a self-contained home within the mansion for their eldest son, 19, to allow him extra privacy as his relationship with model Hana Cross gets more serious.

Brooklyn will move into rooms that were previously occupied by members of their staff, which will allow the teenager more independence prior to getting a place of his own. The budding photographer lives back in London with his parents and siblings Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven, after leaving his university in New York one year into his course.

His girlfriend Hana appears to be spending a lot of time at the family home too, and was even treated to breakfast in bed by Harper over the Valentine’s Day weekend. Hana shared a photo of the breakfast on her Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, captioning it: "Breakfast in bed from Harper, I love you [love heart emojis]." The picture also showed a little paper flower that Harper gave with the morning feast.

And we can’t blame the couple for wanting to spend more time in the family home; the Holland Park mansion underwent extensive renovation work before the Beckhams moved in, and it is beautifully styled with a huge kitchen and dining room, private garden and ideal location close to central London.

The family owns a second property in the Cotswolds, where they often go for weekends and relaxing half-term breaks, that boasts its own sauna in the garden, which was recently installed by former footballer David at the cost of £14,000. David and Victoria also splashed out £30,000 on a tennis court for their son Romeo to play, and plan to add a 60ft croquet lawn, natural swimming pond and orchard too.

