Romeo Beckham took to Instagram on Friday night to share a photo of his stylish jean cut-offs and bright yellow slides, and in the background of the fashionista's snap, his incredible bed could be seen – and it looks like a luxury campsite hideaway! Tucked away in a wooden enclave, the son of Victoria and David Beckham has an amazing sleeping area, even featuring a grey curtain that he can draw shut for extra privacy.

This isn't the first glimpse the teenager has given his followers into his Cotswold's bedroom. In April, Romeo once again took to Instagram with a photo taken inside his sleeping quarters, and the woodland hideaway vibes are a running theme.

Romeo shared the photo on Instagram

In keeping with the rest of the family's large countryside home – which has a rustic farmhouse vibe – the space featured a mix of wooden and bare brick walls and brown material carpeting, possibly hemp. Also visible was a window draped with chic grey curtains, and a small black side table with a lamp on top.

The 17-year-old is currently self-isolating with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, and two of his three siblings, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight, in the family's stunning countryside house. Older brother Brooklyn is riding out the lockdown period in the US with his girlfriend.

The Beckhams have an incredible barn conversion in the Cotswolds, and shared numerous peeks into the jaw-dropping space. As well as having stunning interiors with log-burning fires and exposed brick walls, the country retreat has incredible gardens with a pool and sauna. Speaking of the outdoor space, lucky Romeo has his own tennis court on the grounds, which was installed by his parents to help him improve his skills.

